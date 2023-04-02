Iowa turns their attention to LSU and superstar Angel Reese

DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - Iowa poured everything into Friday night’s win against the South Carolina, and after a short night’s rest they have to reset, and do it again against LSU.

“Why not win one more? That’s what we’re here to do win another basketball game. I have all the confidence in this group that we can do that,” said Caitlin Clark. " I mean it’s the national championship game it’s not hard to wake up for. It’s not hard to give your heart and soul for.”

After beating one perhaps the best rebounding and defensive teams in the nation, Iowa will face LSU and their imposing double-double machine Angel Reese.

“Angel is a phenomenal basketball player obviously, and it’s going to be a battle on the boards. She’s one of the best rebounders that I’ve ever seen,” said Monika Czinano. “But I think our path to this game has prepared us the best way it can. LSU kind of reminds me of South Carolina in a lot of ways. I feel like we’ve been ready for this moment and we’re ready to step into it.”

After all the scouting and preparation, Iowa will rest on what has gotten them here: belief.

“I think it’s the belief we have in one another,” said Caitlin Clark. “We might not be the most athletic, we might not be a team full of five star athletes, but we have a love for one another, that’s always gonna be there for the good and the bad.”

