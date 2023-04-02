Show You Care
David Bluder gives insight on Iowa and their incredible run

By Scott Saville
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - Lisa Bluder’s husband David Bluder is one big Hawkeye fan, but he tries to keep a low profile.

“My roll over the 40 years of doing this, it’s just to be supportive, and be there when somebody needs something.”

Bluder flies with the team for games and has had a blast. He’s had a front row seat to the teams explosion in popularity.

“It’s a national phenomenon,” he said. “It’s been intriguing for so many people around the country.”

He has also watched Caitlin Clark blossom into the best basketball player on the planet.

“They said her last game was a masterpiece. People haven’t seen this in sports.,” Bluder said. “Michael Jordan couldn’t do the things that she does at North Carolina. He couldn’t make a three-point shot as well she could, I don’t think he could pass as well.”

