Cooler start to the week followed by severe threat Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With winds shifting back to the north tonight, a cooler day is ahead on Monday.

Temperatures will be held back a bit with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers are possible, too, with a few storms a threat by Monday night.

Tuesday is when a strong storm system arrives, pushing a warm front into the state. Along and south of it, temperatures push well into the 70s with higher moisture levels, too. A round of strong to severe storms is possible in the afternoon and evening, with a second round possible later on Tuesday night as the cold front arrives.

The first round would be the more likely of the two to contain tornadoes, while the second round may pose more of a damaging wind threat. With the amount of instability we are expecting to have present, any storm will be able to produce large hail.

The severe weather outlook, valid for Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (KCRG)

A few caveats exist with this storm system that didn’t come into play on Friday. First, the position of the warm front and surface low matter, and small changes in that would move the main threat area. Second, there is the potential for a subtle warm layer of air just off of the Earth’s surface to provide something of a “cap” on thunderstorm development on Tuesday afternoon. If it does, then the tornado threat would decrease.

All in all, though, the environment we will likely have in place across much of eastern Iowa on Tuesday will be very favorable for severe storms if they develop. That’s why we would like you to stay weather aware during this time, and heed all warnings. Storms will again be moving quickly, so plan to seek shelter urgently when warnings are issued.

Very windy and cooler conditions will return on Wednesday, with a warming trend toward next weekend. Another slight shower chance returns by Saturday.

