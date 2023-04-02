5-year-old girl found within hours after wandering away from home in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 5-year-old girl was found soon after it was reported she was missing on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

During the evening of Saturday, April 1, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a girl who had wandered from her home at around 7:30 p.m. A search of the immediate area by deputies did not result in finding the girl. Deputies then asked for additional agencies’ help.

The girl was found at around 11:20 p.m. a half mile from the home. She was taken to MercyOne Dubuque hospital as a precaution and then reunited with her family.

Multiple county and state agencies assisted with the search effort, along with local citizens.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.