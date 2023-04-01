Windy and warmer Sunday, watching Tuesday’s storm chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds will subside a bit tonight, but they will be back and vigorous on Sunday.

Tonight, lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly clear skies. A few more clouds will be seen on Sunday, but southerly winds will help send highs back into the mid and upper 60s. A weak disturbance brings some clouds and showers to parts of eastern Iowa to start the work week, and highs stay a bit cooler in the upper 50s as a result.

A larger storm system approaches by Tuesday, which will draw in warm and moist air among other ingredients for thunderstorms. This storm has some similarities to the event we just experienced on Friday, and severe weather is possible Tuesday into Tuesday night. Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail will all be possible once again.

However, it’s still a few days off, and there are some key differences with this system. One, the warm front may not make it as far north as it did on Friday, which would limit the extent of the area for severe weather somewhat in the TV9 viewing area. Two, there’s a potential for some slight capping on the atmosphere (a warmer layer of air just above the surface that can prevent storm development), which could affect the timing of the storm potential.

All in all, these are the details, not the overall idea that severe storms are possible. You will want to stay with us over the next day or two as we get those details worked out, and be prepared for the risk of another round of strong to severe storms on Tuesday.

After this system exits, cooler and windy weather returns for midweek before we experience a slow warming trend.

