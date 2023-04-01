Windy and cooler on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be windy and cooler after Friday’s storms.

Saturday & Saturday Night

We’re waking up to isolated snow showers across Eastern Iowa, so don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes falling from the sky. However, most of us are starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will also be windy with gusts in the 40s and close to 50 possible. Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 20s.

Cooler & Windy on Saturday (First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday

Sunday will be windy with winds up to 30 possible along with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be warmer Sunday, reaching the 60s.

Next Week

Another chance for showers and storms is in the forecast for the upcoming workweek. Strong to severe storms are possible again on Tuesday.

Storms possible Tuesday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.