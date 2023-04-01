CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a few hard boiled egg tips in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Today we are talking all things hard boiled eggs with Easter right around the corner. If you have any kind of brunch or you make deviled eggs, hopefully some of the tips I share today will be helpful for you. Usually when it comes to hard boiled eggs, the issue people run into is that they are hard to peel, so I used to always recommend that people use older eggs. You can really use any eggs, as fresh as you like.

So to cook my hard boiled eggs, you need a large pot, one that is large enough to cover your eggs by about one inch of water. Get your eggs and water in there. Put your pot on the stove and set a timer for 20 minutes. Sometimes my water boils, sometimes it doesn’t. After the 20 minutes are complete, take your eggs off of the heat and put them in an ice bath, which is really just ice and water in a big bowl or a pot to cool your eggs down quickly. So what that does when you cook your eggs, you kind of expand the air sack and everything inside, and when you cool it down, you shrink it, which pulls it away from the shell. That way you can peel them so much easier.

So once you have done that and you have the perfect hard boiled eggs, you should eat your hard boiled eggs in about a week. A lot of times I like to wait to peel mine until I’m going to eat them. I find that they can get a little tough if I peel them too early. If you do find that your eggs get a greenish grey ring around the yolk, just know that it’s harmless. It’s a chemical reaction, typically caused by overcooking, but you can still eat them. If you would like more recipes or information you can head to fairway.com.

