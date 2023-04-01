The United Way of Johnson and Washington County is offering assistance

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The United Way of Johnson and Washington counties is helping families and individuals who are suffering losses after Friday’s storms. Those who’d like assistance from United Way can reach the organization’s hotline by calling 211 or they can text their zip code to 899211. Another way residents can receive help from the United Way is by going to 211iowa.org or by downloading to the 211 Iowa app.

The United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties is also accepting donations to their Community Disaster Fund.

