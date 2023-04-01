Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tornado that struck Bellevue packed winds over 100 mph

The track of a tornado that moved through the Bellevue area on Friday, March 31, 2023.
The track of a tornado that moved through the Bellevue area on Friday, March 31, 2023.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A tornado that started in Jackson County on Friday evening has been surveyed by government officials.

The National Weather Service determined, through analysis of damage along the tornado’s path, that a tornado that damaged parts of Bellevue was an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with estimated peak winds of 104 mph. That scale goes from EF-0 at its weakest, to EF-5 at its strongest.

Officials said that the tornado touched down in Bellevue State Park, south of Bellevue, at around 6:16 p.m. It tracked quickly to the northeast, covering 5.46 miles before lifting in rural Jo Daviess County, Ill. at 6:24 p.m. The tornado’s width was about 100 yards.

Damage was noted at a nearby RV park, with structural damage to cabins and some RVs flipped over and damaged. Uprooted trees were also observed by damage surveyors.

Three people were hurt by this tornado.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the...
Dangerous severe weather outbreak possible this afternoon
Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
WATCH: Friday severe weather update
North of Blairstown (Photo by: Linda Ballard)
March 31st, 2023: Viewer Storm Photos

Latest News

A pair of tornadoes move through Keokuk County near Keota on Friday, March 31, 2023. (KCRG...
WATCH: Twin tornadoes approach Keota
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3
Significant damage from a tornado to a home in Hills on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Hills tornado produced at least EF-2 damage
Residents cleanup tornado damage in rural Keota, iowa, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, following a...
At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area