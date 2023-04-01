Tornado that struck Bellevue packed winds over 100 mph

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A tornado that started in Jackson County on Friday evening has been surveyed by government officials.

The National Weather Service determined, through analysis of damage along the tornado’s path, that a tornado that damaged parts of Bellevue was an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with estimated peak winds of 104 mph. That scale goes from EF-0 at its weakest, to EF-5 at its strongest.

Officials said that the tornado touched down in Bellevue State Park, south of Bellevue, at around 6:16 p.m. It tracked quickly to the northeast, covering 5.46 miles before lifting in rural Jo Daviess County, Ill. at 6:24 p.m. The tornado’s width was about 100 yards.

Damage was noted at a nearby RV park, with structural damage to cabins and some RVs flipped over and damaged. Uprooted trees were also observed by damage surveyors.

Three people were hurt by this tornado.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.