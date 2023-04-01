Temporary shelter open in Manchester

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency Management is letting people know, that the Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Center is open for temporary shelter.

Officials say that the south side of the city sustained damage as well as the Greeley and Oneida areas. They ask that people avoid the areas as cleanup commences.

Citizens are also reminded to take pictures of their damage for insurance purposes before starting cleanup.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.