Temporary shelter open in Manchester

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency Management is letting people know, that the Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Center is open for temporary shelter.

Officials say that the south side of the city sustained damage as well as the Greeley and Oneida areas. They ask that people avoid the areas as cleanup commences.

Citizens are also reminded to take pictures of their damage for insurance purposes before starting cleanup.

