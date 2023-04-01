Show You Care
Storms damage farms near Vinton

Photo by: Keely Franck
Photo by: Keely Franck(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe weather caused damage across many areas of Eastern Iowa Friday afternoon and evening.

In Benton County, emergency management reports areas of damage near Vinton. Officials said Friday night that significant damage was reported to a pair of farms just west of Vinton. Other damage was reported north of town along Highway 218.

No injuries have been reported.

