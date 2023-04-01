Shelter opened in Coralville after apparent tornado strike

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Red Cross has opened a shelter for people impacted by an apparent tornado that struck Coralville Friday afternoon.

Officials said the shelter is located at the Coralville Recreation Center, located at 1506 8th Street. There are cots, blankets and food available.

Damage was reported to homes and businesses near the Coralville Strip. No serious injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.