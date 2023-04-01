Show You Care
Shelter opened in Coralville after apparent tornado strike

Damage in Coralville after a tornado on March 31, 2023. (KCRG YouNews)
Damage in Coralville after a tornado on March 31, 2023. (KCRG YouNews)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Red Cross has opened a shelter for people impacted by an apparent tornado that struck Coralville Friday afternoon.

Officials said the shelter is located at the Coralville Recreation Center, located at 1506 8th Street. There are cots, blankets and food available.

Damage was reported to homes and businesses near the Coralville Strip. No serious injuries have been reported.

