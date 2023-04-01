Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The Quad Cities National Weather Service releases preliminary tornado ratings

The Quad Cities National Weather Service releases preliminary tornado ratings
The Quad Cities National Weather Service releases preliminary tornado ratings(Jane Flander)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has released preliminary tornado ratings from Friday’s storms. The preliminary ratings are from survey teams currently assessing storm damage.

The preliminary tornado ratings are:

  • Hills, Iowa Tornado: EF-2
  • Tornado 3 to 5 miles east of Hedrick, Iowa: EF-3
  • Tornado near Keota, Iowa: EF-3

The NWS will release more details from the storm surveys later on Saturday. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the...
Dangerous severe weather outbreak possible this afternoon
Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
WATCH: Friday severe weather update
North of Blairstown (Photo by: Linda Ballard)
March 31st, 2023: Viewer Storm Photos

Latest News

Whitney Hemmer shares a few hard boiled egg tips in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Whitney Hemmer shares a few hard boiled egg tips in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Governor Kim Reynolds signed Disaster Emergency Proclamation
Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew
Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew
A farm field in eastern Iowa.
Women farmers in Iowa build business from the ground up