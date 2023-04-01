Show You Care
Officials: 1 dead, 28 hurt after roof collapse at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre

Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere.(23 WIFR)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead and at least 28 hospitalized after the roof and awning collapsed at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere.

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)

Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle says they received a call about the roof collapse at the venue on N. State Street just before 8 p.m., March 31. Officials say the call came minutes after receiving word from the National Weather Service about a tornado warning in the area.

Crews learned about 260 people were inside the Apollo Theatre for a concert at the time of the collapse. Preliminary information from officials revealed that one person died at the scene and dozens were injured. Five patients were transported by ambulance with severe injuries, 18 patients were transported with moderate injuries and five others had minor injuries. Emergency agencies and law enforcement from around the area were called in to help with the incident. At this time, there have not been any reports of anyone unaccounted for.

Chief Schadle says in addition to the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre, a building across the street had severe wind damage. As of Friday evening, Both buildings were searched and crews are assessing their structural integrity.

The band scheduled to perform at the venue, Morbid Angel, posted an update to its fans around 9 p.m. saying the show was canceled “due to a tornado that hit the venue.” The post goes on to say the band was sheltering in place and expressed its hope that everyone at the show was okay and able to get home. At this time, the National Weather Service has not confirmed whether the roof collapse was caused by a tornado.

In a news release, Mercyhealth said they are working to care for patients and reunify loved ones. Those looking to reunite with their family should call 608-755-8820.

Governor Pritzker tweeted following the roof collapse saying in part, “I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can.”

This story is developing. We have crews in the area and will update you as we learn more.

