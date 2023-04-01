A little light snow tonight, quieter weather for the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day of very rocky weather, we catch a bit of a break this weekend.

Light snow will rotate around the strong area of low pressure that brought us today’s storms, giving us a shot at some minor snow accumulation tonight. The most likely area to see this will be in the northwest. In areas where snow is falling, slick roads and reduced visibility will be possible, so use caution.

Temperatures on Saturday are held back by gusty northwesterly winds, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our winds switch to a southerly direction Sunday, pushing highs back into the 60s and 70s.

Early next week, another storm system brings a shot at showers and storms. Some of these could also be strong to severe.

