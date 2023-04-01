Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area

TV9's Brian Tabick is at one Hills neighborhood that was hit hard by the storm.
By Brian Tabick and KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents are cleaning up after an EF3 tornado struck the area of Keota in southeast Iowa Friday evening.

The tornado, with winds of at least 136 m.p.h. caused widespread damage in Keokuk and Washington Counties at about 4:15 p.m., as it moved to the northeast. In rural Keota, officials said many homes and buildings received damage as the tornado moved through, with at least nine homes destroyed. No serious injuries have been reported.

On Saturday, residents continued the process of cleaning up with help from friends, family, neighbors and the community.

Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 12 Iowa counties impacted by Friday’s severe weather, including Washington and Keokuk Counties.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the...
Dangerous severe weather outbreak possible this afternoon
Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
WATCH: Friday severe weather update
North of Blairstown (Photo by: Linda Ballard)
March 31st, 2023: Viewer Storm Photos

Latest News

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Free watch party for NCAA championship game planned at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
The Quad Cities National Weather Service releases preliminary tornado ratings
The Quad Cities National Weather Service releases preliminary tornado ratings
Whitney Hemmer shares a few hard boiled egg tips in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Whitney Hemmer shares a few hard boiled egg tips in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Gov. Kim Reynolds declares disaster in 12 counties, eases transportation rules