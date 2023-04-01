At least 9 homes destroyed by tornado in Keota-area

KEOTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents are cleaning up after an EF3 tornado struck the area of Keota in southeast Iowa Friday evening.

The tornado, with winds of at least 136 m.p.h. caused widespread damage in Keokuk and Washington Counties at about 4:15 p.m., as it moved to the northeast. In rural Keota, officials said many homes and buildings received damage as the tornado moved through, with at least nine homes destroyed. No serious injuries have been reported.

On Saturday, residents continued the process of cleaning up with help from friends, family, neighbors and the community.

Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 12 Iowa counties impacted by Friday’s severe weather, including Washington and Keokuk Counties.

