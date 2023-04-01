Show You Care
Large tornado spotted near Hedrick at least an EF-3

A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.
A large tornado moves through rural Keokuk County near Hedrick on Friday, March 31, 2023.(YouNews Submission/Caylee)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HEDRICK, Iowa (KCRG) - National Weather Service officials conducted a survey of damage in far southern Keokuk County on Saturday.

The storm survey made preliminary findings about a tornado that took place three miles east of Hedrick, or near the Martinsburg area. Officials said that it produced damage of at least EF-3 intensity on the Enhanced Fujita scale. That scale goes from EF-0 at its weakest, to EF-5 at its strongest.

EF-3 tornadoes can contain winds between 136 to 165 mph and are considered strong tornadoes.

Photographs from storm chasers and eyewitnesses in the area showed a large, cone-shaped tornado with very fast motion at the time. Initial damage reports were limited to farmsteads, but were significant.

Additional information, such as a final estimated wind speed, tornado width, and path length will be released at a later date.

