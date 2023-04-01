Iowa County impacted by Friday’s severe weather

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are reporting damage to trees, power poles, and buildings throughout Iowa County.

Line winds followed the tornadic activity causing damage in most areas of the county. Wind speeds in the county were estimated to be in the range of 70 mph.

One tornado, located north of Wellman, reportedly caused damage to agricultural buildings in the area.

There were no injuries reported.

