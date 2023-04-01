Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa County impacted by Friday’s severe weather

Officials are reporting damage to trees, power poles, and buildings throughout Iowa County.
Officials are reporting damage to trees, power poles, and buildings throughout Iowa County.(Pexels)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are reporting damage to trees, power poles, and buildings throughout Iowa County.

Line winds followed the tornadic activity causing damage in most areas of the county. Wind speeds in the county were estimated to be in the range of 70 mph.

One tornado, located north of Wellman, reportedly caused damage to agricultural buildings in the area.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
The outlook for severe thunderstorms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Damaging winds, tornadoes possible in severe storms Friday
Mount Vernon Community High School in Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Marc...
School districts announce early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather Friday
A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
WATCH: Friday severe weather update
The outlook for severe thunderstorms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Severe Weather Develops This Afternoon

Latest News

Photo by: Keely Franck
Storms damage farms near Vinton
Storm damage in Manchester
Temporary shelter open in Manchester
North of Blairstown (Photo by: Linda Ballard)
March 31st, 2023: Viewer Storm Photos
North of Blairstown (Photo by: Linda Ballard)
March 31st, 2023: Viewer Storm Photos