Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa celebrates a trip to their first ever national championship

By Scott Saville, Jack Lido, Chelsie Brown and KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes shocked the world on Friday night, ending South Carolina’s 42-game win streak.

Caitlin Clark was incredible, scoring 41 points against the Gamecocks, her second 40-point game in a row.

“The biggest thing is, you know, knowing how much my teammates trust me,” Clark said. “I was given the ball in kind of the biggest moments of the game on the biggest stage.”

Now, the Hawkeyes turn their attention to LSU and the national championship.

“We didn’t just come get to the Final Four just to get here,” said Kate Martin.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the...
Dangerous severe weather outbreak possible this afternoon
Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
WATCH: Friday severe weather update
North of Blairstown (Photo by: Linda Ballard)
March 31st, 2023: Viewer Storm Photos

Latest News

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against...
Photo Gallery: Hawks beat undefeated South Carolina
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Photos: Hawkeyes beat undefeated South Carolina
FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Tory Taylor named 2023 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-American
Students at the elementary school Caitlin Clark attended are showing her and her teammates some...
Students at Caitlin Clark’s elementary, high schools show their support for Hawkeyes