Iowa celebrates a trip to their first ever national championship

DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes shocked the world on Friday night, ending South Carolina’s 42-game win streak.

Caitlin Clark was incredible, scoring 41 points against the Gamecocks, her second 40-point game in a row.

“The biggest thing is, you know, knowing how much my teammates trust me,” Clark said. “I was given the ball in kind of the biggest moments of the game on the biggest stage.”

Now, the Hawkeyes turn their attention to LSU and the national championship.

“We didn’t just come get to the Final Four just to get here,” said Kate Martin.

