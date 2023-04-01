Hills tornado produced at least EF-2 damage

HILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials determined the extent of some of the damage in the Hills area on Friday.

Officials with the National Weather Service said that the tornado produced at least EF-2 damage, based on preliminary findings from their damage survey. On the Enhanced Fujita scale, which goes from EF-0 to EF-5, an EF-2 tornado can contain winds of 111 to 135 mph and is considered strong.

Damage in the area, which was located on the west end of town in neighborhoods near Old Highway 218, included crumpled metal industrial buildings as well as roof and wall damage to apartments. At least a few homes showed more significant damage, including total roof loss and partial exterior wall collapse.

Additional information, including top estimated wind speeds, tornado width, and path length will be released at a later time once officials complete their storm survey.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.