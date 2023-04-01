Free watch party for NCAA championship game planned at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans of the University of Iowa women’s basketball team will get another chance to watch the Hawkeyes battle for a national championship with thousands of other fans.

The school announced plans to host a watch party for the NCAA basketball title game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday afternoon. Doors to the arena will open at 1:30 p.m. ahead of the 2:30 p.m. tipoff. Admission is free.

Due to some construction work at the arena, fans will view the game on the screens on the east side of the court. Access to the court itself will be restricted.

Parking will be available in all surrounding parking lots for free, with no reserved parking for the game.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.