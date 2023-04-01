Show You Care
Free watch party for NCAA championship game planned at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans of the University of Iowa women’s basketball team will get another chance to watch the Hawkeyes battle for a national championship with thousands of other fans.

The school announced plans to host a watch party for the NCAA basketball title game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday afternoon. Doors to the arena will open at 1:30 p.m. ahead of the 2:30 p.m. tipoff. Admission is free.

Due to some construction work at the arena, fans will view the game on the screens on the east side of the court. Access to the court itself will be restricted.

Parking will be available in all surrounding parking lots for free, with no reserved parking for the game.

