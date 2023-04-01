Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.(FBI Los Angeles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CNN) – Federal agents seized more than 4,400 pounds of illegal during a raid Tuesday in a home near Los Angeles.

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN that agents found methamphetamines, bath salts and counterfeit Xanax.

Some of the drugs were packaged for distribution. Agents also found raw ingredients.

Experts on the scene said it was one of the biggest drug labs they had ever seen.

The FBI has not announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the...
Dangerous severe weather outbreak possible this afternoon
The outlook for severe thunderstorms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Damaging winds, tornadoes possible in severe storms Friday
A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
WATCH: Friday severe weather update

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Ambulance
Three injured at Bellevue RV park, cabins during severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured