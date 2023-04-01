Show You Care
Emergency management: At least 2 tornadoes strike Johnson County; 2 injuries reported

Coralville tornado damage (KCRG YouNews)
Coralville tornado damage (KCRG YouNews)(KCRG YouNews)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At least two tornadoes struck Johnson County Friday afternoon, according to preliminary reports from emergency management.

Officials said that two or three tornadoes struck the county during Friday’s severe weather outbreak. Crews plan to work into the weekend assessing damage and assisting residents impacted by the storms. A shelter was opened in Coralville for residents affected by the storm in the community where damage was reported along the Coralville Strip and in nearby neighborhoods.

Damage was also reported in Frytown, Hills and Solon.

At least two people were injured, no fatalities have been reported.

