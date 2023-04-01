Show You Care
Coralville business owners react to Friday evening’s tornado damage

Many businesses, hotels, and homes along Highway 6 in Coralville were left with varying damages, and without power on Friday night.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Many businesses, hotels, and homes along Highway 6 in Coralville were left with varying damages, and without power on Friday night. Some of those business owners shared their initial reaction to the storm with TV-9.

The tornado seemingly ripped through the middle of one group of businesses along US-6. Among those businesses that were untouched, but just yards away, were Mireu Martial Arts and Accurate Home Inspections. The owners of both told TV-9 they are relieved that the only thing they lost to the storm was power.

“I just closed on my business on Monday. I just bought it. So, yeah, I’ve been here 15 years and I’m looking at the devastation of the other businesses and I am really feeling blessed,” said Lonnie Matthews, Owner of Mireu Martial Arts.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect with that tornado that touched down. I thought maybe it was going to be a lot more disastrous than what it is right now. I do feel for this side of the building, for the owners, the damage they have,” said Alan Swack, Owner of Accurate Home Inspections.\

Several of the business owners told TV-9 that the Iowa Department of Transportation, Coralville law enforcement, and MidAmerican energy crews were working to bring back power as early as Saturday morning.

Over 26,000 without power following storm
Temporary shelter open after storm in Manchester
