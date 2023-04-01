Coralville business owners react to Friday evening’s tornado damage

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Many businesses, hotels, and homes along Highway 6 in Coralville were left with varying damages, and without power on Friday night. Some of those business owners shared their initial reaction to the storm with TV-9.

The tornado seemingly ripped through the middle of one group of businesses along US-6. Among those businesses that were untouched, but just yards away, were Mireu Martial Arts and Accurate Home Inspections. The owners of both told TV-9 they are relieved that the only thing they lost to the storm was power.

“I just closed on my business on Monday. I just bought it. So, yeah, I’ve been here 15 years and I’m looking at the devastation of the other businesses and I am really feeling blessed,” said Lonnie Matthews, Owner of Mireu Martial Arts.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect with that tornado that touched down. I thought maybe it was going to be a lot more disastrous than what it is right now. I do feel for this side of the building, for the owners, the damage they have,” said Alan Swack, Owner of Accurate Home Inspections.\

Several of the business owners told TV-9 that the Iowa Department of Transportation, Coralville law enforcement, and MidAmerican energy crews were working to bring back power as early as Saturday morning.

