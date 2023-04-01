Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had another sensational game with 41 points to help Iowa spoil South Carolina’s perfect season with a 77-73 victory on Friday night in the Final Four.

The spectacular junior guard, who has back-to-back 40-point games, now has the Hawkeyes in a spot they’ve never been in before — one victory away from a national championship.

They’ll have to beat another SEC team to do that as Iowa (31-6) will face LSU in the title game on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers beat Virginia Tech in the other national semifinal.

It’s the Tigers’ first appearance in the title game as Kim Mulkey became the second coach to take two different teams to the championship game.

Thanks to the spectacular play of Clark and the historic year by South Carolina, this was one of the most talked about and highly anticipated matchups in women’s Final Four history,

The game lived up to the hype surrounding it, much to the delight of the sellout crowd of over 19,000 fans.

Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina (36-1) had won 42 in a row, including last year’s championship game.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the...
Dangerous severe weather outbreak possible this afternoon
The outlook for severe thunderstorms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Damaging winds, tornadoes possible in severe storms Friday
A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
WATCH: Friday severe weather update

Latest News

Coralville storm damage
Coralville business owners react to Friday evening’s tornado damage
Coralville tornado damage (KCRG YouNews)
Emergency management: At least 2 tornadoes strike Johnson County; 2 injuries reported
Over 26,000 without power following storm
Over 26,000 without power following storm
Temporary shelter open after storm in Manchester
Temporary shelter open after storm in Manchester