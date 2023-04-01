Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew

Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew
Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAMBELL, Alaska (AP) — Sixteen Alaska Native men are being honored for rescuing the crew of a U.S. Navy plane shot down over the Bering Strait by Soviet fighter jets nearly 70 years ago. The plane made a controlled crash landing on Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island. The Alaska Natives saw the crash and eventually got all 11 men back to the village of Gambell alive, where they were treated for their wounds before being returned to Anchorage.

The Siberian Yupik Eskimo rescuers received letters, but family members over the years said that wasn’t enough. This week, the Alaska National Guard presented them with Alaska Heroism Medals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the...
Dangerous severe weather outbreak possible this afternoon
Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
WATCH: Friday severe weather update
North of Blairstown (Photo by: Linda Ballard)
March 31st, 2023: Viewer Storm Photos

Latest News

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions...
Governor Kim Reynolds signed Disaster Emergency Proclamation
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 18 dead after tornadoes rake Midwest, South
Police released aerial photos that show storm damage after a violent tornado devasted the area...
Aerial footage shows tornado damage in North Little Rock
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement