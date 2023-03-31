Tory Taylor named 2023 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa senior punter Tory Taylor was named as a member of the second-team defense of the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason Football Bowl Subdivision All-American.

Taylor is one of 14 players of the Big Ten Conference named to the first or second team.

The Australia native has a career average of 45.4 yards per punt and has taken 202 punts for 9,178 yards. 47% of his punts (95 of 202) have been downed inside the 20 and 63 punts have traveled 50 or more yards.

Last season, Taylor earned first-team All-America honors by the FWAA, Phil Steele, and Pro Football Focus and a second-team accolade by the Associated Press. Taylor was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference media and Phil Steele and a third-team honoree by the Big Ten coaches.

Iowa will host Utah State on Sept. 2nd for their first game of the season.

