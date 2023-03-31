Show You Care
Tory Taylor named 2023 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-American

FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. Tory Taylor sells T-shirts that say "Punting Is Winning." Those words describe what's going on at No. 2 Iowa, where Taylor's punting has played a huge factor in the Hawkeyes' 6-0 start. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa senior punter Tory Taylor was named as a member of the second-team defense of the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason Football Bowl Subdivision All-American.

Taylor is one of 14 players of the Big Ten Conference named to the first or second team.

The Australia native has a career average of 45.4 yards per punt and has taken 202 punts for 9,178 yards. 47% of his punts (95 of 202) have been downed inside the 20 and 63 punts have traveled 50 or more yards.

Last season, Taylor earned first-team All-America honors by the FWAA, Phil Steele, and Pro Football Focus and a second-team accolade by the Associated Press. Taylor was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference media and Phil Steele and a third-team honoree by the Big Ten coaches.

Iowa will host Utah State on Sept. 2nd for their first game of the season.

