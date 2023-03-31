Severe Weather Develops This Afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Isolated showers and storms are possible, with widespread strong to severe storms expected this afternoon. We are monitoring the area of low pressure and a cold front approaching from the west. Dew points have already risen, bringing moisture into the state. Highs today will be the warmest we have seen this year, in the 60s and 70s. All of this adds up to what will likely be a very active afternoon in eastern Iowa

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

THREATS:

Damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible with storms that form in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has all of eastern Iowa highlighted as an area that could experience significant severe weather.

A breakdown of the specific threats with storms on Friday, March 31, 2023. (KCRG)

TIMING:

The most likely time to see storms move through will begin by 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on the western edge of the TV9 viewing area, between 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the central portions of the area, and between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. along our eastern counties. Activity is likely to diminish after this time, with cooler, drier, and more stable air entering the viewing area on gusty west and northwest winds. Storms on Friday will be moving quite fast, between 50 to 60 mph or more, so there will be less time to react before a dangerous storm arrives at your location.

STAYING SAFE:

When a warning is issued, take appropriate steps to keep yourself safe. Seek shelter on the lowest floor of your home, in the most interior room, under something sturdy. Wear your bike helmet. Stay away from outside walls and windows. If outside or in a mobile home, the best bet is to get to a more substantial shelter. Do not seek shelter under a bridge or overpass; instead, get as low and flat as you can and cover your head and neck.

Tips on how to stay safe during severe weather warnings. (KCRG)

Make sure you also have multiple ways to receive severe weather information. We have updates here online several times a day as well as on our free First Alert Weather App, streaming on YouTube Live, on-air during newscasts, and streaming on kcrg.com/livestream. Above all stay safe!

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings. (KCRG)

