Dangerous severe weather outbreak possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe storms are still on track for this afternoon in eastern Iowa.

A Particularly Dangerous Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the state until 8 p.m. This means conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather, including tornadoes. In this situation, the risk is enhanced, prompting the particularly dangerous situation label on the tornado watch. A rare high-risk for severe weather outline has been placed over southeast Iowa from the Storm Prediction Center.

Temperatures will quickly warm through the 60s today. Winds at the surface and throughout the atmosphere are supportive of strong storms. Dew points have already risen and there is plenty of moisture and energy to fuel and intensify storms once they get going. All of this means the atmosphere is primed for damaging winds (gusts 70 mph or greater), a few tornadoes, and large hail (2″+).

As a cold front moves in from the west, storms are expected to fire along the I-35 corridor around 2 pm or so, racing east and exiting eastern Iowa by around 7 pm. Initially, these storms could be a little more isolated and then grow into a line with strong winds as they push east.

These storms will be moving very quickly, 50-60 mph. It is important to take time ahead of a warning being issued to be prepared so you can act quickly. Know where your safe place is, have a severe weather safety kit in place there ahead of time, and make sure all members of your family know your severe weather safety plan. Make sure you have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather warning information and don’t rely on only sirens or your phone. Most importantly, stay weather aware!

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind this, very strong winds could gust over 50 mph early Saturday and some scattered snow showers may mix in on the backside of this strong low-pressure system.

