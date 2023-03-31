School districts announce early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As meteorologists warn of possible severe weather Friday afternoon, several area school districts are making adjustments to their school day in advance of the possible storms.

Several school districts, including College Community and Benton Community, have announced early dismissals for Friday.

Officials from several districts said Friday’s risk of severe weather and updates from meteorologists and emergency officials prompted the decision. One superintendent told KCRG-TV9 his goal was to have students and staff home before the storms rather than running the risk of dismissing students and running buses in the middle of a severe weather event.

