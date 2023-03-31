Show You Care
School districts announce early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather Friday

Mount Vernon Community High School in Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Marc Bauer/KCRG)((Marc Bauer/KCRG))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As meteorologists warn of possible severe weather Friday afternoon, several area school districts are making adjustments to their school day in advance of the possible storms.

Several school districts, including College Community and Benton Community, have announced early dismissals for Friday.

Officials from several districts said Friday’s risk of severe weather and updates from meteorologists and emergency officials prompted the decision. One superintendent told KCRG-TV9 his goal was to have students and staff home before the storms rather than running the risk of dismissing students and running buses in the middle of a severe weather event.

You can find the full list of school announcements by clicking here.

Track the latest First Alert Forecast ahead of Friday’s potential severe weather event by clicking here.

