One injured after roll-over crash involving three vehicles in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to roll-over Thursday evening.

In a Facebook post, police said the crash happened at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 7th Street East just before 6:30 p.m.

Three of the four people involved in the crash were uninjured.

The crash temporarily blocked the roadway.

