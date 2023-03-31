One injured after roll-over crash involving three vehicles in Cedar Rapids
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to roll-over Thursday evening.
In a Facebook post, police said the crash happened at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 7th Street East just before 6:30 p.m.
Three of the four people involved in the crash were uninjured.
The crash temporarily blocked the roadway.
