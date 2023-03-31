Show You Care
New trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen charged with homicide by vehicle

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on 1st Avenue SW before he rear-ended a vehicle in-front of him. The resulting collision caused the death of a 77-year-old woman.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager charged with homicide after allegedly causing a fatal crash, has a new trial date.

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically back in October 2022, when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him. The impact pushed the vehicle into an oncoming pickup truck.

A 77-year-old woman was killed in the resulting collision. A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured. The man in the pickup truck was also injured. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and later released.

Christophe faces the following charges:

  • Homicide by Vehicle - OWI
  • Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless
  • Serious Injury by Vehicle - OWI
  • Serious Injury by Vehicle - Reckless
  • Possession of a controlled substance - Marijuana 1st Offense
  • Driving Under Suspension - Driving while license is denied or revoked

His trial is now scheduled for July 13th, 2023.

