New trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen charged with homicide by vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager charged with homicide after allegedly causing a fatal crash, has a new trial date.

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically back in October 2022, when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him. The impact pushed the vehicle into an oncoming pickup truck.

A 77-year-old woman was killed in the resulting collision. A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured. The man in the pickup truck was also injured. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and later released.

Christophe faces the following charges:

Homicide by Vehicle - OWI

Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless

Serious Injury by Vehicle - OWI

Serious Injury by Vehicle - Reckless

Possession of a controlled substance - Marijuana 1st Offense

Driving Under Suspension - Driving while license is denied or revoked

His trial is now scheduled for July 13th, 2023.

