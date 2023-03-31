Show You Care
Marshalltown restaurant voted ‘Best Pulled Pork’ in Iowa

2023 Pulled Pork Madness tournament (COURTESY: IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION)
2023 Pulled Pork Madness tournament (COURTESY: IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Pork Producers Association(IPPA) has announced that The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown has been voted the winner of the sixth-annual Pulled Pork Madness tournament.

The contest was held through a bracket-style process similar to the NCAA’s college basketball tournament, with voters deciding which restaurant moves forward.

“This contest is a way to attract new pork fans and encourages everyone to road trip around Iowa to try different restaurants that are serving up some of the best pork in the nation,” said Hannah Spurr, IPPA’s consumer outreach director.

The Flying Elbow says their “Classic Pulled Pork” is served with pickles and homemade barbecue sauce on a Hawaiian-style sesame seed burger bun or texas toast.

The restaurant also won the ‘Best Burger’ contest in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

