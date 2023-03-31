Man faces attempted murder charge after February shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people last month in Cedar Rapids.

James Sanford, 65, was arraigned on four charges Friday morning, including attempted murder, and domestic abuse with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened on February 17th in the 3000 block of J street Southwest. That’s where officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

