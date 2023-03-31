Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man faces attempted murder charge after February shooting in Cedar Rapids

James Sanford has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people last month...
James Sanford has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people last month in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people last month in Cedar Rapids.

James Sanford, 65, was arraigned on four charges Friday morning, including attempted murder, and domestic abuse with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened on February 17th in the 3000 block of J street Southwest. That’s where officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023.
Severe storms expected Friday afternoon
The outlook for severe thunderstorms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Damaging winds, tornadoes possible in severe storms Friday
Mount Vernon Community High School in Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Marc...
School districts announce early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather Friday
The outlook for severe thunderstorms on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Severe Weather Develops This Afternoon
Latest severe weather risk for Friday, March 31st, 2023.
Warmer and windy today, severe potential continues to increase for Friday

Latest News

Officials with Dubuque County Conservation built a special box at the courthouse for birds to...
Dubuque County Conservation sets up livestream of falcon after two eggs laid
Friday is a big day for the Iowa women's basketball team in the NCAA tournament. They're set to...
Hawkeye fans show up in Dallas ready to cheer on Iowa in Final Four matchup
Culver's Landscaping says certain types of flowers tolerate the cold better.
Which flowers tolerate the cold better?
A grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump in connection to a hush money investigation.
KCRG-TV9 White House Correspondent explains what to know about the indictment of Trump