Iowa City transit temporarily suspending service due to weather
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City transit has suspended its transit service effective immediately.
Service will resume as soon as warnings are lifted and conditions are safe to proceed.
To receive transit service messages and real-time updates on bus location or arrival times, download the Transit app on your smartphone or call Iowa City Transit at 319-351-5151.
