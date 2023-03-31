Gov. Reynolds: Indictment of former President Trump a “sham”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Reaction to Thursday’s grand jury vote, to indict former President Donald Trump, was swift from some Republican lawmakers representing Iowa.

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, took to Twitter to call the case against the former president “weak”. He also said the vote to indict former President Trump “smells like politicization of our justice system.”

Pres Trump was reportedly just indicted on an incredibly weak case after feds declined to prosecute Smells like politicization of our justice system Why isn’t DA Bragg cracking down on recent crime in NY to keep public safe?? — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 30, 2023

Also on Twitter, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called the indictment a “sham” which “serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden.”

While NY faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like – using government power to go after your political opponents – & it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it. pic.twitter.com/bGZbVnu4hJ — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) March 30, 2023

In a tweet thread on Thursday, Rep. Ashley Hinson called the indictment “political prosecution.”

(2/2) Instead of trying to score points against political opponents, Bragg should focus on keeping New Yorkers safe. We will continue working to hold soft-on-crime DAs like Bragg accountable & restoring faith in our justice system. — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) March 30, 2023

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith called the indictment a “weaponization of our justice system by a radical district attorney in an attempt to stop a political opponent.” The Republican insists Americans are tired of inconsistent application of the law, and “will not tolerate this sort of politically-motivated targeting.”

Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood took a more measured approach in his reaction. In a statement to KTIV Flood said, “this moment is unprecedented in our country’s history. Speaker McCarthy has already been taking steps to ensure this isn’t politically-motivated. I’ll be watching closely as the judicial process plays itself out.”

