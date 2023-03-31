Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year award

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Basketball Writers Association has awarded Hawkeyes’ junior Caitlin Clark the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the USBWA National Player of the Year.

It comes the same week Clark was named both the Naismith National Player of the Year and the AP Player of the Year. She was also voted Big Ten Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.

Clark will receive the award during a banquet in St. Louis on April 12.

She leads a Hawkeyes team in a Final Four matchup against South Carolina Friday night. That game can be watched on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.