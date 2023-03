CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the likelihood of severe weather Friday, KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson will an in-depth severe weather briefing at 5:30 p.m. He will take a look at the timing, the threats and go over things you can do to prepare now before severe weather threatens.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.