Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two Evansdale schools close, boil advisory issued after water main break

(wvva)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle Schools are closed Thursday after a water main break that school officials say is impacting most of the city of Evansdale.

Evansdale Water Works issued a boil water advisory due to the water main break.

In a Facebook post, Evansdale Water Works said customers alerted them to a loss of water pressure.

The water main break happened near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Road.

Water will need to be boiled before it can be consumed until officials can ensure water is free of possible bacteria.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark wins Naismith 'Player of the Year' award
Caitlin Clark wins Naismith College Player of the Year
Duval Walker (COURTESY: U.S. MARSHALS)
Law enforcement makes arrest in Cocktails & Company bar shooting
Friday's severe weather potential
WATCH: A look at Friday’s severe weather potential
A well known restaurant in Des Moines closed suddenly Monday night after 45 years, and now the...
Well-known Des Moines restaurant closes suddenly after 45 years
Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is getting her own bobblehead.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark gets her own bobblehead

Latest News

One expert says the closing of an Iowa university this week is part of a larger national trend...
Iowa Wesleyan closure part of national trend
Governor Kim Reynolds proposal on education reform is advancing in the Iowa legislature.
Gov. Reynolds' education reform bill advances
Some politicians are urging legislation to curb gun violence, while others say guns aren't the...
US lawmakers debate gun reform after mass shooting in Nashville
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, March 30th, 2023