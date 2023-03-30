Two Evansdale schools close, boil advisory issued after water main break

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Poyner Elementary and Bunger Middle Schools are closed Thursday after a water main break that school officials say is impacting most of the city of Evansdale.

Evansdale Water Works issued a boil water advisory due to the water main break.

In a Facebook post, Evansdale Water Works said customers alerted them to a loss of water pressure.

The water main break happened near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Lafayette Road.

Water will need to be boiled before it can be consumed until officials can ensure water is free of possible bacteria.

