Strong to severe storms expected Friday afternoon across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a few isolated showers and storms overnight along with windy conditions. A strong southerly push of air remains with us with non-thunderstorm gusts greater than 30 mph. These are expected to be non-severe. Friday is the time to be ready for severe weather to push across eastern Iowa.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

SEVERE WEATHER LIKELY FRIDAY: Stay weather aware Friday afternoon and evening as fast-moving storms will race through eastern Iowa. Currently, a fast-moving line of severe storms is expected to develop and move through the area, starting between 2-3 pm along I-35 and rushing east, moving east of Iowa by around 7-8 pm. Initially, these storms may develop isolated and on their own, then grow quickly into a fast-moving line. Damaging straight-line winds of 70+ mph appear probable in addition to several tornadoes that may develop along or embedded within this line. These storms will be moving quickly, so stay weather aware!

Latest severe weather risk for Friday, March 31st, 2023. (KCRG)

WHAT YOU CAN DO: Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared to receive severe weather warnings and know where your safe place will be in the event you need to act. You are encouraged to stay plugged into the latest forecast updates as this event unfolds. We have updates here online several times a day as well as updated video discussions on our free First Alert Weather App, streaming on YouTube Live, on-air during newscasts, and streaming on kcrg.com/livestream, and on our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

In addition to having a severe weather safety plan with your family, have these items ready to go in your safe place. (kcrg)

Take time now to practice your severe weather safety plan and assure you have multiple reliable ways to get severe weather information ahead of the potential for storms. Know where to go and how you will get warning information at home, at work or school, and areas in between. Don’t rely on only your phone or outdoor warning sirens. Think about if you need to get a warning inside where sirens are not designed to be heard or when asleep and your phone won’t wake you up. We recommend a NOAA weather radio. You can find more information on them here. And as always, check back for updates as we fine-tune details over the next 24 hours.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings. (KCRG)

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind this front and the strong storms, it’ll be sharply colder, and a little snow may fly, especially in northern Iowa overnight into Saturday morning. Look for a blustery and cold April 1st, then much better temperature-wise on Sunday when the lower 60s return, though gusty winds do look to continue.

Warm and windy conditions return to eastern Iowa today. Look for widespread afternoon highs, in the mid-40s north to mid-60s south. A warm front will bring strong southerly winds gusting over 30 mph behind it and the potential for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. A few could still be around overnight and early Friday, but severe storms are not expected until Friday afternoon. Stay weather aware Friday afternoon and evening as fast-moving storms will race through eastern Iowa, roughly from 2 pm-8 pm. Damaging straight-line wind of 70+ mph appears probable in addition to several tornadoes. Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared to receive severe weather warnings and know where your safe place will be in the event you need to act. Make sure you stay up to date with the latest first alert forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.