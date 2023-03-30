Severe storms expected Friday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and windy conditions return to eastern Iowa today.

TODAY & TONIGHT: Look for a wide spread in afternoon highs today, in the mid 40s north to mid 60s south. A warm front will bring strong southerly winds gusting over 30 mph behind it, priming the area with warmth and moisture ahead of tomorrow’s chance for storms. We could see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms this evening and overnight, but these are not expected to be severe.

Wind gusts over 30 mph are likely Thursday afternoon. (none)

SEVERE WEATHER LIKELY FRIDAY: While a few could still be around overnight and early Friday, severe storms are not expected until Friday afternoon. At this time, a fast-moving line of severe storms is expected to develop and move through the area, starting between 2-3 pm along I-35 and rushing east, moving east of Iowa by around 7-8 pm. Initially, these storms may develop isolated and on their own, then grow quickly into a fast-moving line. Damaging straight-line winds of 70+ mph appear probable in addition to several tornadoes that may develop along or embedded within this line. These storms will be moving quickly, so stay weather aware!

Latest severe weather risk for Friday, March 31st, 2023. (KCRG)

Severe weather threats, valid for Friday afternoon, March 31st, 2023. (KCRG)

WHAT YOU CAN DO: Now is the time to make sure you’re prepared to receive severe weather warnings and know where your safe place will be in the event you need to act. You are encouraged to stay plugged in to the latest forecast updates as this event unfolds. We have updates here online several times a day as well as updated video discussions on our free First Alert Weather App, streaming on YouTube Live, on-air during newscasts and streaming on kcrg.com/livestream, and on our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings. (KCRG)

Take time now to practice your severe weather safety plan and assure you have multiple reliable ways to get severe weather information ahead of the potential for storms. Know where to go and how you will get warning information at home, at work or school, and areas in between. Don’t rely on only your phone or outdoor warning sirens. Think about if you need to get a warning inside where sirens are not designed to be heard or when asleep and your phone won’t wake you up. We recommend a NOAA weather radio. You can find more information on then here. And as always, check back for updates as we fine-tune details over the next 24 hours.

In addition to having a severe weather safety plan with your family, have these items ready to go in your safe place. (kcrg)

LOOKING AHEAD: Behind this front and the strong storms, it’ll be sharply colder and a little snow may fly, especially in northern Iowa overnight into Saturday morning. Look for a blustery and cold April 1st, then much better temperature-wise on Sunday when the lower 60s return, though gusty winds do look to continue.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.