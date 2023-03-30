Police ask for help identifying Iowa City burglary suspect

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at an Iowa City home.

In a press release, investigators said it happened on March 9, when the suspect, seen in a surveillance image, broke into a home on Thistle Court.

Police said the suspect took a large amount of jewelry and other items.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the burglary should contact Det. Ryan Wood at 319-356-5292 or RWood@iowa-city.org.

