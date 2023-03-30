Paramount Ambulance partners with Loras College to offer EMS education

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Paramount Ambulance, based in Dubuque, is partnering with Loras College to offer a training program for people interested in a career in Emergency Medical Services.

Paramount EMS was recently approved by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Emergency Medical and Trauma Services as a Training Program for EMS education. Starting in May, it will offer the Paramount EMS Academy on the campus of Loras College. After students complete the course, they will be eligible for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Services (NREMT) cognitive and psychomotor examinations in pursuit of their certification to practice as a certified EMT.

Sandy Neyen, Director of Employee Education and Development for Paramount, says there is a growing need for people in the EMS field. “So many agencies just in our area alone have openings on their list, and they’re exhausting their list. So yes, the need is certainly there,” says Neyen.

The class will be offered 3 times a year, to around 20 students at a time, on the campus of Loras college. “Our classroom is designed here with a lab. We have full lab simulation going on with high fidelity mannequins. We also have a clinical portion of our cars as well as a field, so we’re kind of trying to bring them into the culture of EMS,” says Neyen.

You do not have to be a student at Loras to be in the Paramount EMS Academy. You can find more information here.

