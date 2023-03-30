Linn County Sheriff’s Office rules Springville shooting a murder-suicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has announced they’ve completed their investigation into a shooting that occurred in rural Springville back in February.
On February 28th, at approximately 9:28 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Jordan’s Grove Road just off Highway 151.
Responders arrived to find two adult females on scene deceased from gunshot wounds. Investigators say they interviewed a witness whose statements reportedly appear to be consistent with the initial investigation.
According to officials, 43-year-old Karie Jane Mayfield shot and killed her mother, 68-year-old Debra Mayfield, and then herself.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office has concurred with the results of the investigation.
