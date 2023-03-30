How the Hawkeyes plan to slow down Aliyah Boston and the undefeated Gamecocks

DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - Jan Jensen is the “post whisperer,” but she’ll have a handful scouting All-American post player Aliyah Boston for South Carolina.

“She’s pretty doggone good that’s for sure,” Jensen said. “She has everything size mobility, touch, IQ. She’s one of the special ones.”

Boston is the favorite to win the Lisa Leslie Award for the top center in the nation. Monika Czinano is also a finalist.

“I think it’s just trying to disrupt (Boston’s) flow a little bit, but great players are going to score,” Czinano said. “just kind of establishing ourselves and weathering those runs because they’re gonna happen and going from there.”

The Gamecocks also have 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso coming off the bench, plus a multitude of strong defenders like National Defensive Player of the Year finalist Brea Beal.

The Hawkeyes say they need to limit South Carolina’s offensive rebounding.

“The biggest key for us is boxing out,” said Caitlin Clark “If they get double the shots, we do it’ll be hard to win the game.”

I think it’s unrealistic to think they’re not gonna get a single offensive rebound,” said Gabbie Marshall. “Having that mentality, (knowing that) they might get some, but we’re going to get the next one. Just a mental toughness, knowing it’s gonna be a battle.”

