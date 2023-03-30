Show You Care
Dubuque Police warn of fentanyl uptick following arrest

Two blue pills marked "M" and "30", which contain Fentanyl
Two blue pills marked "M" and "30", which contain Fentanyl(KEYC News Now)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 30th, 2023, the Dubuque Drug Task force assisted Dubuque Police in executing a search warrant in the 2200 block of Woodlawn Street.

28-year-old Deonte Moore was arrested on outstanding warrants for parole violation and failure to appear.

During the search of the residence, officials located marijuana, cocaine, a handgun, and 239 suspected fentanyl pills.

Investigators say the fentanyl pills have the letter “M” imprinted on one side and the number “30″ imprinted on the other. They say the pills are consistent with current trends, where fentanyl is disguised as prescription medication.

Officials are advising individuals only take medication prescribed by a doctor and issued by a pharmacy, as fentanyl pills are becoming a more commend trend in the area.

