Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cocktails & Company bar shooting

The U.S Marshals obtained information on Wednesday that Walker Jr. was in Waterloo. He was taken into custody without incident.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal shooting at a Marion bar two weeks ago started as a verbal altercation that escalated when the suspect punched the victim before drawing a weapon, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said the shooting happened at Cocktails & Company, at 1625 Blairs Ferry Road, shortly after 11 p.m. on March 17.

U.S. Marshals arrested Duval Walker Jr., 32, of Cedar Rapids, in Waterloo on Wednesday in connection to the shooting that killed 32-year-old Cameron Barnes.

The criminal complaint from the Linn County Attorney’s Office says Walker was seen on surveillance video starting the verbal altercation with Barnes before punching him in the face.

A fight ensued, but the two were separated. That’s when Walker pulled out a handgun, hid it behind his right leg, and charged at Barnes, shooting him once, according to the document.

Walker had previously been convicted of Attempting to Elude in Linn County in January 2015.

He faces charges of First Degree Murder, Going Armed with Intent, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

