Cedar Rapids police make arrest in shooting incident at Oakland Road apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured two people at an apartment complex on Oakland Road in Cedar Rapids last week.

Police arrested 29-year-old David Abrams, of Cedar Rapids, on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1500 Oakland Road Northeast on March 21. Police said the shooting was a targeted incident. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Abrams faces charges of Attempted Murder, First Degree Robbery, Going Armed with Intent, Burglary First, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

