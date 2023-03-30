Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids police make arrest in shooting incident at Oakland Road apartment

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after two men were shot overnight.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured two people at an apartment complex on Oakland Road in Cedar Rapids last week.

Police arrested 29-year-old David Abrams, of Cedar Rapids, on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1500 Oakland Road Northeast on March 21. Police said the shooting was a targeted incident. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Abrams faces charges of Attempted Murder, First Degree Robbery, Going Armed with Intent, Burglary First, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark wins Naismith 'Player of the Year' award
Caitlin Clark wins Naismith College Player of the Year
Duval Walker (COURTESY: U.S. MARSHALS)
Law enforcement makes arrest in Cocktails & Company bar shooting
Friday's severe weather potential
WATCH: A look at Friday’s severe weather potential
A well known restaurant in Des Moines closed suddenly Monday night after 45 years, and now the...
Well-known Des Moines restaurant closes suddenly after 45 years
Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is getting her own bobblehead.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark gets her own bobblehead

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Micromobility Program launches Saturday
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) goes up for a layup against Colorado guard Tameiya Sadler...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year
Two Evansdale schools close, boil advisory issued after water main break
One expert says the closing of an Iowa university this week is part of a larger national trend...
Iowa Wesleyan closure part of national trend