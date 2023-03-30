Cedar Rapids police make arrest in shooting incident at Oakland Road apartment
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured two people at an apartment complex on Oakland Road in Cedar Rapids last week.
Police arrested 29-year-old David Abrams, of Cedar Rapids, on Wednesday.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 1500 Oakland Road Northeast on March 21. Police said the shooting was a targeted incident. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Abrams faces charges of Attempted Murder, First Degree Robbery, Going Armed with Intent, Burglary First, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.