Cedar Rapids Micromobility Program launches Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People will soon be able to get around the downtown Cedar Rapids area on rentable e-bikes and e-scooters again.

City officials said the Micromobility Program with Veo will launch for the season on Saturday. ID verification is required for riders.

City staff said riders should use the pop-up safety walkthroughs in the app that remind them to wear helmets, use bike lanes and not ride on sidewalks.

Veo plans to focus on analyze ridership data this year to find new areas for dedicated scooter parking in neighborhoods.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.