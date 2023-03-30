Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Micromobility Program launches Saturday

(Ethan Stein)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People will soon be able to get around the downtown Cedar Rapids area on rentable e-bikes and e-scooters again.

City officials said the Micromobility Program with Veo will launch for the season on Saturday. ID verification is required for riders.

City staff said riders should use the pop-up safety walkthroughs in the app that remind them to wear helmets, use bike lanes and not ride on sidewalks.

Veo plans to focus on analyze ridership data this year to find new areas for dedicated scooter parking in neighborhoods.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark wins Naismith 'Player of the Year' award
Caitlin Clark wins Naismith College Player of the Year
Duval Walker (COURTESY: U.S. MARSHALS)
Law enforcement makes arrest in Cocktails & Company bar shooting
Friday's severe weather potential
WATCH: A look at Friday’s severe weather potential
A well known restaurant in Des Moines closed suddenly Monday night after 45 years, and now the...
Well-known Des Moines restaurant closes suddenly after 45 years
Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is getting her own bobblehead.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark gets her own bobblehead

Latest News

Police arrested 29-year-old David Abrams, of Cedar Rapids, on Wednesday.
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in shooting incident at Oakland Road apartment
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) goes up for a layup against Colorado guard Tameiya Sadler...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year
Two Evansdale schools close, boil advisory issued after water main break
One expert says the closing of an Iowa university this week is part of a larger national trend...
Iowa Wesleyan closure part of national trend