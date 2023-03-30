Show You Care
Cedar Rapids groups uncertain about having a civilian Chief of Police

The city hasn't given much information, but did hint at the possibility of making Chief Wayne Jerman a civilian head of the police department.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The future of Cedar Rapids’ Police Chief is uncertain as multiple groups have concerns about a civilian chief leading the department.

The city has hinted at the possibility of making Chief Wayne Jerman a civilian head of the police department. Chief Jerman remains on paid leave after he aged out of his police certification. Iowa code sets a cap of 65 years old for peace officers in Iowa.

Chief Jerman turned 66 this month, and according to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, his certification expired.

Three groups - Cedar Rapids Police Bargaining Union, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the Cedar Rapids Bars and Stripes Association - wrote to City Manager Jeff Pomeranz to oppose making Jerman a civilian head of the Department.

The city has also declined to give a timeline for it’s review.

Chief Jerman has not responded to our requests for comment.

