Cedar Rapids groups uncertain about having a civilian Chief of Police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The future of Cedar Rapids’ Police Chief is uncertain as multiple groups have concerns about a civilian chief leading the department.

The city has hinted at the possibility of making Chief Wayne Jerman a civilian head of the police department. Chief Jerman remains on paid leave after he aged out of his police certification. Iowa code sets a cap of 65 years old for peace officers in Iowa.

Chief Jerman turned 66 this month, and according to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, his certification expired.

Three groups - Cedar Rapids Police Bargaining Union, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the Cedar Rapids Bars and Stripes Association - wrote to City Manager Jeff Pomeranz to oppose making Jerman a civilian head of the Department.

The city has also declined to give a timeline for it’s review.

Chief Jerman has not responded to our requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.